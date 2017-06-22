This Week in Food News: Boozy Kit Kats, Breakfast Gin and Chocolate Ramen

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Sake-Flavored Kit Kats: We’re no strangers to outlandish Kit Kats, but the newest offering definitely piqued our interest. Perfect for cocktail hour, the sake-flavored Kit Kat is set to hit shelved on February 1 in Japan. Bonus: The candy is actually alcoholic! [Kotkau]

Tater Tot-Crusted Pizza: While this sounds like something you would find in Japan, tater tot-crusted pizza is actually Pizza Hut New Zealand’s latest offering. The Hash Bites Crust Pizza is encircled with crispy potato puffs (which the Kiwis call hash bites instead of tater tots), making it absolutely OK to eat for breakfast. [Brand Eating]

Chocolate Ramen: Just in time for Valentine’s Day, a noodly new way to eat chocolate. Mensho, a Tokyo ramen chain, will offer the sweet-and-savory soup starting February 1. Made with a black soy broth, the ramen features thick slices of pork, green onions, springy noodles and actual chunks of chocolate that melt into the soup. [Rocket News 24]

Cinnamon Bun-Stuffed Doughnuts: Don’t mistake this creation for the newest cult hybrid pastry. This is not a hybrid. It is simply a cream cheese-glazed doughnut stuffed with a cinnamon bun. Invented by chef Thiago Silva, it’s not on any menu but it is forever in our hearts. [Metro]

Breakfast Gin: Good news, problem gin drinkers. There’s finally a gin appropriate for a.m. consumption! Few Spirits’ Breakfast Gin is infused with Earl Grey tea along with the typical juniper, coriander and citrus peel. [The Drinks Business]

