This Week in Food News: Booze for Bros, PB&J Burgers and Cheese Doughnuts

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

PB&J Burgers: It took German innovation to come up with the ultimate American sandwich. The Peanut Butter & Jelly Burger comes to us from the German bloggers and YouTubers of Cook with Meat. You start with the peanut butter spread on a bun, then add lettuce, a beef patty, cheese, strawberry jelly, another cheese-topped patty and bacon jam. It sounds like something inspired by the ramblings of a hungry first-grader, but it could be amazing. [Sploid]

Dunkin' Donuts' Cheese Doughnuts: In Indonesia, Dunkin’ Donuts is pushing the bounds of the sweet and savory with glazed, cheese-topped doughnuts. Available in both standard sugar glaze and chocolate, the doughnuts are sprinkled with shredded Parmesan cheese. A representative from Brand Eating recently had a chance to try the salty-sugary confections. The verdict: “It felt like eating two separate things that didn’t go together at all.” So…look for them soon at your local Dunkin’. (Just kidding, there are no plans to bring the cheese doughnuts Stateside.) [Brand Eating]

Sausage Apple Pie: Topping apple pie with Cheddar cheese is an accepted and beloved dessert tradition, but one Austin sausage maker and crazed dessert genius is taking it one step savorier. Keenan Goldis recently revealed his newest Frankenstein’s monster of a dessert: sausage apple pie. It’s a mix of sausage, apple, cinnamon and ginger baked into a pie crust and, sadly, it won’t be for sale anytime soon. But Goldis will be selling his apple pie sausage (a totally different creation) at Smokey Denmark’s food truck. [Eater Austin]

Champagne Bong: Hey, bros, there’s finally a way for you to imbibe some champers without sacrificing your penchant for binge drinking. The Chambong is part Champagne flute, part beer bong and all classy. [First We Feast]

Protein Beer: More good news for bros who love booze! If Supplemental Brewing’s Kickstarter campaign succeeds, you’ll soon be able to power up with two protein-fortified beers: Brewtein and NutriBeer. Brewtein is an American wheat ale packed with seven grams of whey protein, while NutriBeer is a low-carb option that includes four grams of protein. Supplemental Brewing owner Blake Konrardy hopes to open a “protein focused brew pub” in the future. [Eater]