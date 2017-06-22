This Week in Food News: Black Buns Aren’t Weird Enough for Burger King, Spaghetti Tacos and What Guy Fieri Sounds Like in Italian

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Red Buns at Burger King: Depending on one’s perspective, the fast food eaters of Japan continue to be the beneficiaries or the victims of Burger King’s great bun experiment. BK has moved from their black buns made with charcoal to the theoretically tastier red buns made with tomato powder. The red buns will be available at Japanese locations starting July 3. [CNBC]

Spaghetti and Meatball Tacos: No matter where you come down on the corn-versus-flour tortilla debate, you can almost certainly agree that either would be a more reasonable choice for wrapping your taco in than a pile of noodles. The Vulgar Chef, however, has a different opinion. His newest creation, the spaghetti and meatball taco, is just what it sounds like—a couple Italian meatballs wrapped in a spaghetti tortilla. One thing the VC would do differently next time? “Season the shit out of the pasta.” Remember that tip if you try this at home. [The Vulgar Chef]

Jurassic Park Lollipops: For those of you who don’t like the talky pictures very much, you might have missed the news that Jurassic World broke every opening weekend box office record there is. YouTube star Rosanna Pansino of "Nerdy Nummies" was clearly feeling some of that dinosaur excitement when she decided to make Jurassic Park pops—edible versions of the famous mosquito frozen in amber that set the dinosaur amusement park disaster in motion. [Design Taxi]

Gummy Pizza: The crust is not crispy, the cheese is not melty, the toppings are not…well, they aren’t really pizza toppings. But the gummy pizza from VAT 19 does look surprisingly realistic, considering it is made out of sugar and food coloring. And we bet it could give an actual Domino's pizza a run for its money in the flavor department. You can pick up an 8-inch gummy pizza (which, as gummies go, is pretty sizable) from the VAT 19 website. [Laughing Squid]

Guy Fieri in Italian: Now we never have to wonder again what Guy Fieri would sound like if he were really Italian (his given name is Guy Ferry, and according to IMDB he is mostly Scots-Irish and English). The Donkey Sauce creator posted a clip of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" dubbed for Italian television. The results are magical. [Eater]

