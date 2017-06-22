This Week in Food News: Bacon-Wrapped Oreos, Cheese Ball Pizza and a Seriously Blinged-Out Doughnut

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Bacon-Wrapped Oreos: Blogger and professional artery-clogger Amy Erickson of Oh, Bite It! has come up with a sweet-and-savory new way to challenge your digestive system: fried bacon-wrapped Oreos. The crispy, gooey, two-ingredient snack is super-simple to make (in case the name was too vague, it involves wrapping an Oreo in bacon) and probably even easier to eat. [Oh, Bite It!]

Yogurt-Flavored Water: Thirst-quenching water meets creamy, tangy yogurt in a new beverage from Japan’s Suntory. The water is mixed with whey and has a sour flavor, which, according to one blogger, works really well in cocktails. [Rocket News 24]

$100 Doughnut: If a standard frosted doughnut is too déclassé for you, head up to Vancouver, where you can drop $100 on the Donutopia at Dolicious Donuts. Served in a sugar bowl, the doughnut is topped with 24-karat gold flakes and sugar “diamonds.” It’s filled with an ice wine-spiked filling and frosted with gold-flecked, balsamic vinegar-infused chocolate. To really take it over the top, the dough is made with Bling H2O—bottled water from Tennessee that costs $29 a pop. There is something redeemable about the doughnut: All proceeds from the sales go to funding a future soup kitchen. [National Post]

Sriracha Maple Syrup: Finally, you can get that addictive Sriracha kick from your morning plate of pancakes. Vermont Maple Sriracha is made with Fresno peppers, apple cider vinegar, maple syrup, maple sugar, garlic and salt. [DesignTAXI]

Cheese Ball-Crust Pizza: College kids, get ready to meet your new dream food. The guys over at the blog Dude Foods created a pizza with a crust made of cheese balls held together by melted cheese. It’s a bright orange revelation. [Foodiggity]

