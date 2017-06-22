This Week in Food News: Ant-Infused Gin and KFC’s Disturbing New Mascot

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

KFC Japan’s Sexy New Mascot: Are you ready to feel really uncomfortable about chicken? Then meet KFC Japan’s new mascot, Muneko, which, very appropriately (and also inappropriately) translates to “breast girl.” The well-endowed, pouty-beaked chicken nugget lady was recently introduced to promote the chain’s new boneless chicken pieces. Don’t get too excited, fellas, Muneko is taken. She’s married to Momofu (“thigh guy”). [Rocket News 24]

Pork Belly Cotton Candy: A new Brooklyn steakhouse is straddling the line between carnival fare and fine dining. Carnem Prime Steakhouse’s pork belly cotton candy is a hunk of fatty, meaty pork belly swathed in fluffy pink cotton candy. It’s for the carnivorous kid in all of us. [Gothamist]

Fried Turtle Eggs: What do you do when your pet turtle lays eggs? If you’re Twitter user @narupajin, you fry them up and eat them. Turns out, turtle eggs are mostly yolk and make for pretty good eats. [Rocket News 24]

Ant Gin: By now, eating bugs is old hat. But drinking bugs? That’s something new. The Nordic Food Lab and The Cambridge Distillery have collaborated on a red wood ant-infused gin called Anty Gin. It took about 6,000 ants (which reportedly have a citrusy flavor) to make it. Bottles are available online for £200 (about $310). Apparently ants aren’t cheap. [Metro]

