This Week in Food News: All You Can Eat Prosciutto, a Prime Minister’s Pringles and Actually Healthy State Fair Food

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

Space Beer Is Not So Good

People have launched a lot of edible and drinkable items into space over the last year, usually under the guise of finding out what effect traveling beyond the Earth’s atmosphere will have on them. The most recent of these items was a 12-pack of ale from British brewery John Smith, which launched its beer 120,000 feet up in the air with a helium balloon. And it turns out that space doesn’t do much to help the beer’s flavor. Writing for Vice, Daniel Tapper said, “Ominously, despite its epic voyage, the beer tastes to me almost identical to any other can of mass-produced bitter.” So it sounds like this was one small step for beer, one giant leap for gimmick-chasing beermakers. [Munchies]

Donald Trump Cups

If there’s one thing Donald Trump thinks he understands, it’s how to appeal to the youth of today. That’s the best explanation we can come up with as to why his presidential campaign began selling red Solo cups perfect for beer pong. The cups are stamped with his “Make America Great Again” slogan and cost three dollars for a pack of three. Because obviously all college kids buy their pong cups in packs of three. [HuffPo]

David Cameron Eats Pringles

In the United States we are endlessly fascinated with trips by politicians to burger and burrito joints. And it seems interest in elected officials’ need to consume food exists on both sides of the Atlantic. Ashleigh, a 16-year-old passenger on an EasyJet flight from England to Portugal, recorded a video of British Prime Minister David Cameron eating Pringles during the trip. After tweeting it out, she received so much attention she had to make her account private. Cameron, for his part, hasn’t commented. The world continues to wait anxiously to find out if, once he popped, he was, in fact, able to stop. [BBC]

All-You-Can-Eat Prosciutto

Here’s something you won’t find at the salad bar at the Old Country Buffet: endless prosciutto. At FreBar, a chain of inexpensive wine bars in Japan, they offer an hour’s worth of unlimited cured meat for just 500 yen (about four dollars). And if that’s not enough, you can get an hour’s worth of unlimited wine for 980 yen. It sounds like the makings of a great hour. And then a terrible next 24. [Rocket News]

Healthy State Fair food

State fairs are the laboratories for all manner of deep-fried, high-calorie food monstrosities like Snickers salad and deep-fried butter. That’s why we were surprised this week to learn that the state fair in Iowa actually put on a healthy food competition. The winner was chef Scott Stroud for his smoked tomato and tofu vinaigrette dressing. Although we’re not sure eating it will do you any good if you spent all day consuming maple bacon mac and cheese funnel cake balls. [Morning Ag Clips]

Related: 9 Absolutely Insane State Fair Foods

The Definitive Ranking of Every Kettle Chip

NASA Funds Research to Turn Human Waste into Food for Astronauts