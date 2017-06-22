This Week in Food News: $80 of Extra Pickles, Heart-Stopping Pizza Burgers and Pancake Kit Kats

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

What Extra, Extra, Extra Pickles Looks Like: Recently, Rocket News 24 did the world a great service by ordering a double Whopper with about $80 worth of extra pickles. The result: a tower of pickles supported by a very sad sliver of burger that has to be seen. [Rocket News 24]

The Ultimate Pizza Burger: It’s not delivery; it’s DiGiorno—wrapped around four burger patties. The Meatlovers Pizza Burger at the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers stadium is a monster of an artery-clogging sandwich, which swaps out the traditional buns for pepperoni, bacon and sausage DiGiorno pizza and replaces the usual one or two patties with four. [First We Feast]

Pancake Kit Kats: Sorry carrot cake Hershey Kisses, Kit Kat wins this Easter candy cage match with the new pancake-flavored Kit Kat. Sold in a bag decorated with Easter eggs and bunny-shaped pancakes, the candies are, sadly, only available in Japan. [Eater]

Cat Snacks for Humans: Finally, you can stop drooling over your cat’s food and actually partake! Necco Meshi has come out with a line of snacks meant for both human and feline consumption. Available in flavors like dried herring and smoked bonito, the fishy bites are perfect for your next night in with the furry family. [First We Feast]

