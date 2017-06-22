This Week in Food News: $4,900 Caviar-Coated Wings, Rainbow Skittle Wings and Whipped Cream-Topped Beer

The Internet is a black hole for strange, weird and wonderful things—especially when it comes to food. Rather than dive in yourself, let FWx do it for you. Here, five of the most absurd food items we saw this week.

$4,900 Chicken Wings: For a truly baller Super Bowl party, there’s only one way to throw down—chicken wings smothered in caviar, truffles and foie gras. A dozen of New York City's Old Homestead Steakhouse’s special Super Bowl wings will run you $4,900, but if you love luxury, they’re worth every penny. Three of the wings are covered in a Louis XII Cognac-infused cream sauce, white truffles and black truffles. Three are coated in foie gras. Three are doused in caviar. And three are actually Kobe beef “wings” marinated in high-end sake. Don’t live in NYC and still want to drop five grand on a snack? Homestead will ship the wings anywhere in the country. [LA Times]

$600 Tea: What to drink with your insanely expensive wings? How about some insanely expensive tea? London’s Royal China Club brews a pot of tea that goes for just under $600. The tea is Da Hong Pao, a type of oolong that’s picked from three famous bushes. As the leaves grow, farmers wipe them with goat’s milk. After being harvested and baked over charcoal, the leaves are aged for up to 80 years. [Eater]

Whipped Cream-Topped Beer: Beer? Good. Whipped cream? Good. The two together? According to South Korea, it’s great. Saengkeulim maegju, or cream beer, is pretty much just beer with whipped cream on top, and it’s a trend sweeping South Korea. According to one reporter who tried it, it’s “not bad.” [Rocket News 24]

Skittle Wings: If you love chicken wings but wish they were more colorful and tasted a lot more like candy, try Skittle Wings. Invented by the weirdos at Thrillist, the fried wings are coated in vibrantly hued sauces made with color-separated Skittles, chicken stock, cornstarch, oil, sugar, vinegar and salt. It’s the crispiest, meatiest, grossest way to taste the rainbow. [Thrillist]

Fried Chicken Poodles: You know how sometimes you see a puppy so cute you just want to eat it up? Well now you can, thanks to one food blogger who has come up with fried chicken poodles. The recipe requires some skilled chicken cutting, spaghetti skewers and hole-punched nori eyes, but it’s worth the effort to be able to finally eat a tiny, crunchy dog made of chicken, just as you’ve always dreamed. [Rocket News 24]

