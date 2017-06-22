We Want All Our Hash Browns Fried in Duck Fat

Where: élan, NYC

What: Hash browns are pretty irresistible on their own, but adding duck fat? That gives them a whole new dimension. Chef David Waltuck fries up these gorgeous potato cakes in duck fat, tops 'em with a fried duck egg, and smothers it all in a duck fat béarnaise—maybe the most sophisticated take on the humble brunch potato we've ever seen.

Wash it down with: The refreshing, brunch-friendly Ruby Red, with gin, Aperol, and grapefruit.

