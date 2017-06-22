We Tried the New A&W Root Beer and Crush Orange Soda-Flavored Pop-Tarts

Nowadays, if you want people get excited about your boring old product, you have to mash it up with some other crazy product. Pumpkin spice lattes! Red velvet Oreos! Sriracha everything!

The people at Pop-Tarts have recently taken that message to heart. Next month, the people behind the breakfast staple will roll out two soda-flavored varieties: Frosted A&W Root Beer Pop-Tarts and Frosted Crush Orange Pop-Tarts. Because what goes together better than breakfast and soda?!

I was able to get my hands on these “soda-mazing” (Pop Tarts, how have you not trademarked this yet?) products before they hit store shelves. Generally, I’m not a huge fan of the sugary sweet toaster pastries as either a breakfast food or, as the company is also trying to push them, a snack/dessert. However, based on their own merits, I have to give credit where credit is due to these soda-inspired Pop Tart varieties.

Though, as is the case with all Pop-Tarts, you had to really dig into the center of the pastry to truly taste its filling, the A&W Root Beer Pop-Tart definitely had flavors resembling the signature soda. However, it was the Crush Orange Pop-Tart that really, shall I say, “crushed” it. I can’t even remember the last time I had a can of Crush, but the bright orange-filling in this Pop-Tart definitely brought back memories of what was once my favorite soda brand (even though Crush Grape was way better).

According to a spokesperson, though these toaster treats don’t actually contain any soda, Pop-Tarts worked closely with the makers of A&W and Crush in their attempts to perfect the brands’ authentic flavors and then tested the varieties with consumers to make sure they nailed it. So kudos to those teams; they did about as good of a job we could hope for.

If you’re already a Pop-Tart fan who’s looking to double down on your classic childhood food nostalgia, soda-flavored Pop-Tarts make for an interesting indulgence.