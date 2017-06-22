We Got Our Hands on the Recipe for Jaime King's Epic Peanut Butter Pie

This piece originally appeared on InStyle.com.

Jaime King knows how to throw a party. We got a glimpse at the menu for a recent dinner the actress hosted in the backyard of her sleek Beverly Hills home, which featured an extensive menu with recipes by King, including lemon brined turkey, fennel sourdough stuffing, and, last but certainly not least, her trademark peanut butter pie.

Made with crushed chocolate cookie wafers, peanut butter, and a dollop of whipped cream cheese, the rich dessert tastes equal parts salty and sweet. "Growing up, I was obsessed with peanut butter and chocolate, so this recipe was my sweet tooth's dream come true," King, who co-hosted the party with Hormel Foods, tells InStyle. What's more, it can be prepped up to two days in advance and refrigerated, making it the ideal make-ahead dish. Try it out for yourself below.

Creamy Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie

Makes: One 9-inch pie

Ingredients:

1 3/4 cup chocolate crumbs (from chocolate cookie wafers, blended in a food processor)

1/3 cup sugar

1/3 cup melted butter

1 tsp ground cinnamon

Peanut butter filling

1 cup creamy peanut butter (King prefers Skippy)

8 oz of whipped cream cheese, room temperature

1 cup sugar

1 tbsp butter, room temperature

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup of whipped cream, whipped until firm

Chocolate glaze

8 oz semi sweet chocolate chips

1 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup chopped peanuts, for garnish (optional)

1/4 cup chopped chocolate cookies, for garnish (optional)

Directions

To make the crust

1. Preheat the oven to 375°.

2. Combine chocolate crumbs, sugar and melted butter. Press the mixture into a 9-inch pie dish filling the bottom and sides of the pan.

3. Bake the pie crust for 10-12 minutes. Let cool before filling.

To make the filling

1. Whip cream cheese in the bowl of a stand mixer on medium speed.

2. Add the peanut butter, sugar, butter and vanilla and whip until combined and blended smooth.

3. Spread filling into the prepared and cooled chocolate pie crust.

To make the chocolate glaze

1. Place chocolate chips in a medium glass bowl.

2. Place cream in a small saucepan and heat over medium-low heat until hot and simmering; do not let boil.

3. Once hot, pour cream over the chocolate chips and let sit for five minutes. Once the hot cream has had a chance to melt the chocolate chips, whisk the chocolate chips and cream until smooth.

4. Slowly pour chocolate glaze over the chilled pie, spreading until smooth. Garnish with chopped peanuts and/or crumbled chocolate cookies, if desired.

