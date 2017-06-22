We Can’t Resist a Good Breakfast Pizza

Where: Copper Kettle Kitchen, NYC

What: With all due respect to the breakfast sandwich, there may be no finer hangover cure than a breakfast pizza. (3am pizza: Awesome. Morning-after pizza: Even better. When it’s made fresh and not cold: The best.) And the “Brunchy Flat” at the Upper East Side’s Copper Kettle Kitchen is a killer one — with pancetta, scallions and gruyere cheese, plus a runny egg on top.

Wash it down with: The “Rise & Shine,” with Elijah Craig bourbon, fresh lemon and lime juice, egg white, cane syrup, absinthe and bitters.

