Watching TV Chefs Might Be Making You Fat

Lying around watching TV is not the best way to stay thin, but a new study shows that one type of programming may be especially troublesome: cooking shows.

A study published in the journal Appetite found that people who obtained their cooking information from TV shows had a higher body mass index than those who got information from print, online or in-person sources.

But here’s the kicker: Watching cooking shows may be especially problematic for those who like to cook at home. In looking at about 500 women in their 20s and 30s, the study determined that the average weight of participants who regularly watched cooking shows but didn’t often cook from scratch at home was 153 pounds. Women who liked to cook at home, however, had an average weight of 164 pounds. “Doers,” the study concluded, tend to be 11 pounds heavier on average than “viewers.”

Despite her findings, study author Lizzy Pope doesn’t want to keep people from cooking. “As a dietitian, I want to encourage everyone to [cook at home] as often as possible,” the University of Vermont researcher said, according to NPR. Instead, she wants people to realize that just because it's being cooked on TV doesn’t mean it’s healthy. "If you're just watching Pioneer Woman, or Giada at Home or Barefoot Contessa—which are great shows that I sometimes watch to relax—they're not necessarily portraying healthy recipes," she continued.

In a final piece of always helpful advice, Pope reminds us that “butter in your kitchen is still butter.” Wasn’t that the tagline of Paula Deen’s show?

