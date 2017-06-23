Watch This: World’s Tiniest Cheeseburger Cooked in Miniature Kitchen

We first showed you the world’s tiniest kitchen back in January. Thanks to the viral success of that video, a whole miniature kitchen empire has been launched (albeit a relatively small empire).

The YouTube channel Miniature Space now features more than 40 videos of miniature cooking from mini sushi to mini ramen. All in all, the channel has racked up millions of views and a devoted following of people who can’t seem to get enough of what is essentially the world’s tiniest cooking show.

Though the videos and all the products are from Japan, Miniature Space still tries to appease their American audience—thus their recent creation of a mini cheeseburger. The burgers, which are about the size of your fingertips, could be considered sliders to the extreme. If you’re sick of seeing $20 hamburgers on restaurant menus, this might be just the alternative you’re looking for.

Related: You Deserve a Break, So Look at This Bartending Hamster Serve Tiny Bottles of Alcohol

Turn Toast into a Panda with this Very Necessary Kitchen Appliance

Cat Marshmallows: The Cutest Addition to Your Winter Drink