Watch This: Tiny Ramen Made In a Tiny Kitchen To Start The Weekend Off Right

When you get freezing temperatures, slippery, slushy roads and you are facing the prospect of losing an hour of sleep this weekend (spring ahead everyone), all you want to do is curl up with a warm blanket and eat a bowl of steaming ramen. But if you’re stuck at work with no noodles this is the next best option—Miniature Space, the YouTube channel that brought us this tiny breakfast is back with tiny ramen.

Now if only there were tiny hamsters to eat it.

Related: 8 Elements Must Coalesce to make The Perfect Bowl Of Ramen

High End Ramen to Cook at Home Will Put the Instant Stuff to Shame

Where to Eat Ramen in Tokyo