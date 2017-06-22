Watch a Master Sushi Chef Make a Dunkin’ Donuts Roll

Doughnuts are delicious, don’t get me wrong, but grabbing one on the way into work is a pretty depressing way to get the day started. It’s the socially acceptable way of saying, “The only way I can face this morning is to start it off by shoving a round piece of cake in my mouth.”

So if you’re looking to mix up your morning routine, but remain addled by your doughnut addiction, maybe take a page out of Hiroyuki Terada’s playbook and turn your box of Dunkin’ Donuts into doughnut sushi.

For those not familiar with Terada’s “Diaries of a Master Sushi Chef,” the popular YouTube channel features a regular segment called “Will It Sushi?” where the chef takes pedestrian foods to see if he can turn them into a sushi masterpiece. In the past he’s tackled McDonald’s and KFC, but this time around he attempts to mix and match sweet doughnut flavors into one coherent Dunkin’ roll.

The verdict, at least according to the people who made the video (unbiased!), is that the result was “on point with all of our favorite doughnuts all in one.” However, they do admit, “We would have preferred more creme or jelly but it was still a great tasting creation.”

Regardless of how it tastes, it looks visually stunning. And it also serves as a reminder that you can find ways to waste any skill.

