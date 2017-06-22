Watch: The Ideal Stack of Buttermilk Pancakes

We’ve looked at a lot of outside-the-box brunches here at FWx. But amidst all the Benedict variations and the ridiculous breakfast sandwiches, it’s easy to forget something as simple and perfect as a stack of buttermilk pancakes.

In our latest edition of Stacked Video, Dennis Prescott shows off his version of the classic, piled high with fresh berries and doused in maple syrup.

If you want to put together your own stack for a weekend breakfast you can check out the recipe here.

And Find more of Dennis’ stacked recipes right this way.

