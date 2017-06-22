Watch This: How to Chop up Four Tricky Fruits

This piece originally appeared as Final Cut Pro on PureWow.

Pomegranate! Grapefruit! Pineapple! Mango!

What do all these fruits have in common? Well, aside from melding brilliantly in a smoothie, they’re all a pain in the bee-hind to cut up. (How the heck do you section a citrus anyway?)

Luckily, we’ve made four short tutorials to show you how it’s done. Head to the video series to see the fruit-chopping techniques used by real chefs.

1. How to Cut a Pomegranate

2. How to Cut a Grapefruit

3. How to Cut a Pineapple

4. How to Cut a Mango

