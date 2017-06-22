Watch This: How to Chop up Four Tricky Fruits

PureWow
June 22, 2017

This piece originally appeared as Final Cut Pro on PureWow.

Pomegranate! Grapefruit! Pineapple! Mango!

What do all these fruits have in common? Well, aside from melding brilliantly in a smoothie, they’re all a pain in the bee-hind to cut up. (How the heck do you section a citrus anyway?)

Luckily, we’ve made four short tutorials to show you how it’s done. Head to the video series to see the fruit-chopping techniques used by real chefs.

1. How to Cut a Pomegranate

 

2. How to Cut a Grapefruit

 

3. How to Cut a Pineapple

 

4. How to Cut a Mango

 

Related: 8 Carry-On Essentials
Virtually Travel The Globe
8 Celebrities Crushing Karaoke
The Only Handbag You Need

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up