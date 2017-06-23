Watch How Candy Canes Are Made by Hand

Mike Pomranz
June 23, 2017

When you think of candy canes, one of the first images is probably that of mass-produced stick shrink-wrapped so tight that even getting it open is a Christmas miracle. But according to legend, the candy cane may be over hundreds of years old dating back to the 17th century. At the very least, it’s a known fact that production didn’t become fully automated until the invention of the Keller Machine in the 1950s. Before then, candy canes were made by hand.

How did they do it? Fortunately there are still confectioners like Lofty Pursuits in Tallahassee, Florida, that still make the twisted minty hooks the old fashioned way, and a couple of Christmases ago, they uploaded the video above to prove it. At nearly ten minutes long, it’s not really designed for the average YouTube attention span, but – hey – doing things the old fashioned way takes time.

Plus, it’s the Monday before Christmas. How much work do you really feel like doing today? Just watch.

