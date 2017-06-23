Watch a Health-Conscious Squirrel Run Off With a Tomato in a Park

In the past week, Twitter users seem to have had an appetite for videos of animals stealing food, between the rat that dragged a pizza slice down stairs in a New York City subway station and the squirrel that fished a Shake Shack milkshake out of a garbage can.
Now YouTube user “BigKrisP” is trying to ride on these clips’ coattails by uploading a video of a so-called “New York City squirrel” stealing a tomato out of a black plastic bag and then running off. Will #TomatoThiefSquirrel happen?
(h/t DNAInfo)
This piece originally appeared on Time.
