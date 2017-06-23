Watch ‘The Food Surgeon’ Gives Garlic the Medical Treatment

It was just two short weeks ago that The Food Surgeon burst onto the YouTube scene with his bizarre Frankenstein-like Oreo cream-into-Reese’ Peanut Butter Cup transplant. Since then, the “doctor “ has continued to release odd videos that give different foods unnecessary medical treatments.

He provided an avocado with “in vitro fertilization” for reasons that, unlike his Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup transplant, appear to be completely unnecessary from any sort of culinary standpoint. Then, he performed a “strawberry seed extraction and Nutella augmentation” which, although still pointless, actually seemed like something that might be tasty to eat.

Now, he’s back again with the above “Dissection of a Garlic Bulb” – essentially the slowest and most delicate peeling and slicing of garlic you will ever see.

Why he’s doing this he never really explains. Most likely, it’s simply for our amusement and entertainment. Because is there anything more entertaining than watching a garlic bulb being peeled? At the very least, it’s probably better than anything on VH1.

