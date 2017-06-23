Watch a Dumpling Get Made and Cooked in 3 Seconds Flat

FWx Editors
June 23, 2017

Sure, the meatball cannon is impressive, but this dumpling cannon is on a completely different level. Japanese cellphone service provider DoCoMo put together a Rube Goldberg-esque device that assembles and cooks a dumpling in three seconds. This is their second super-fast cooking demo. Late last year, they fried shrimp in three seconds. We aren’t totally sure what extreme dumpling cooking has to do with a phone company, but we don’t care. We just want to keep watching the people in this video shoot those dumplings through a wall of fire.

