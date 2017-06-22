Watch Big Gay Ice Cream Spread Rainbows of Joy

There are few more perfect phrases in the English language than “free ice cream” and Doug Quint and Bryan Petroff of Big Gay Ice Cream are here to show you why. This very steamy summer, we asked Doug and Bryan to step in as FWx Heatbusters. They loaded up a couple freezer backpacks with Melt Bakery awesome s’Mores ice cream sandwiches and creamy avocado popsicles from La Newyorkina and, with the help of their faithful dog Buster (actual name), hit the streets of Manhattan. Watch as they come to the aid of sweaty New Yorkers waiting hours for passports, constructing things and just loafing around in the epic mugginess. All we can say is thank goodness for Big Gay Ice Cream.

