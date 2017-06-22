Want to Live Longer? Eat Peanuts (But Not Peanut Butter)

Great news for peanut lovers: A new study shows that people who ate at least 10 grams of nuts a day have a lower risk of dying from several major illnesses. Just don’t grab peanut butter instead: It doesn’t provide the same results.

According to Science Daily, respiratory disease, neurodegenerative disease and diabetes showed the strongest correlation between lower mortality rates and increased nut consumption, but cancer and cardiovascular diseases also correlated as well— and the results were equal for both men and women.

Researchers from Maastricht University looked at data within the Netherland Cohort Study, which has been following more than 120,000 Dutch citizens aged 55 to 69 dating back to 1986. People in the study were asked about the portion size and frequency of their intake of peanuts, tree nuts and peanut butter.

“It was remarkable that substantially lower mortality was already observed at consumption levels of 15 grams of nuts or peanuts on average per day (half a handful). A higher intake was not associated with further reduction in mortality risk,” said project leader Piet van den Brandt.

But bad news for peanut butter lovers: No association was found between eating more peanut butter and fending off death. Researchers speculate that the negative effects of other ingredients in peanut butter could counteract other health benefits. The moral: You gotta eat your peanuts the way nature intended—with Cracker Jacks.

