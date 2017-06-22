Want Bone Broth in Under a Minute? This Company Can Do That for You

Did you mean to get in on the bone broth craze last year, but could never find the necessary hours during the day to simmer liquid on your stove? Well, a company called LonoLife wants to make bone broth as quick and easy as popping a K-cup into your Keurig machine—as counterintuitive as that might be.

Food Business News caught up with the team behind LonoLife at the Winter Fancy Food Show, where they were showing off their single-serve broth K-cups, offered in a variety of flavors from the more boney (chicken and beef) to the not so boney (cream of mushroom and veggie).

The brand’s national sales director, Brian Hoppe, says he hopes the recent entry of Campbell Soup into the K-cup market can help pave the way for their slightly more niche brand. “That really showed us this can work,” he was quoted as saying. “Bone broths are a perfect fit and they are on trend as people look for products high in protein that are nutritious.”

But is bone broth out of a K-cup really as “nourishing” (to steal a word from the title of the bone broth bible) as slow-simmered broth? LonoLife’s Beef Bone Broth claims to be “crafted from roasted bones” and the ingredients say it’s made from beef collagen and dried beef, so maybe?

Either way, you spent a lot of money on that Keurig machine, so the more meals you can make with it, the better.

