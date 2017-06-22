Waffogato Update: You Should Probably Get in Line Now

On a pastry panel last night for Food & Wine’s spring series with the French Institute Alliance Française, Dominique Ansel, the Cronut’s inventor and new daddy to the Waffogato, revealed that his latest creation will go on sale tomorrow at his Soho bakery.

An ice cream–waffle topped with maple syrup–laced espresso, the Waffogato is already generating a lot of buzz, ranging from TV appearances to claims that Ansel didn’t invent it. When people begin to spout conspiracy theories about you, that’s when you know you’ve made it.

If you go for a Waffogato this weekend, you’ll also have a chance to honor the Cronut’s first anniversary on Saturday. Since debuting a year ago, the pastry phenomenon continues to attract lines of 100 to 200 people every morning before opening hours. You probably won’t have to wait that long for this latest dessert fusion, but in case anyone gets feisty or tries to cut, you should rest easy. Ansel says he’s had to call on security guards to maintain order and fend off scalpers. So behave yourselves. You wouldn’t want to end up getting Tased in a fight over dessert (although, it’s entirely possible it would be worth it).

