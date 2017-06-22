This Waffle Is Actually One Huge Cannoli

Where: Florian, NYC

What: We’ve seen a lot of chefs take traditional brunch dishes and give them a great savory kick—parmesan and prosciutto French toast, bone marrow waffles—but what about those of us with a sweet tooth? At Florian they’re taking the sweet and making it a little sweeter, stuffing huge Belgian waffles with traditional ricotta cannoli filling and topping it off with chocolate chips and pistachios. And just for that extra sugar kick they have added an entire cannoli on top. That should be enough to keep you hyper all weekend long.

Wash it down with: To counter the sweetness of your waffle/cannoli, try the refreshing Wild Berry Florian with wild berry liqueur, puree and prosecco.

