This Waffle Is Actually One Huge Cannoli

Andre Li
Farrah Shaikh
June 22, 2017

Where: Florian, NYC

What: We’ve seen a lot of chefs take traditional brunch dishes and give them a great savory kick—parmesan and prosciutto French toastbone marrow waffles—but what about those of us with a sweet tooth? At Florian they’re taking the sweet and making it a little sweeter, stuffing huge Belgian waffles with traditional ricotta cannoli filling and topping it off with chocolate chips and pistachios. And just for that extra sugar kick they have added an entire cannoli on top. That should be enough to keep you hyper all weekend long.

Wash it down with: To counter the sweetness of your waffle/cannoli, try the refreshing Wild Berry Florian with wild berry liqueur, puree and prosecco.

Related: 5 Master's of the Art of the Drunken Dessert 
Best Hangover Cures in the U.S. 
The Brunchification of Fried Rice

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up