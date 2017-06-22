The Victoria's Secret Models Did Some Serious Eating After the Show

Every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings. In the case of Victoria's Secret angels, that bell is a restaurant call bell.
After strutting their stuff during this year's Paris show, a slew of hungry supermodels hit up the City of Lights for some carb-heavy sustenance. And they never looked happier.
Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid joined Joan Smalls and Lily Donaldson for some burgers and mac n' cheese, while a pizza-loving Devon Windsor (star of our first episode of Model Kitchen!) grabbed a cheesy pie worthy of its own runway.
If this is the reward for wearing lacy underwear in front of millions of television viewers, consider us interested. It just may not be the prettiest of sights.