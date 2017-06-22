The Victoria's Secret Models Did Some Serious Eating After the Show

Every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings. In the case of Victoria's Secret angels, that bell is a restaurant call bell.

After strutting their stuff during this year's Paris show, a slew of hungry supermodels hit up the City of Lights for some carb-heavy sustenance. And they never looked happier.

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid joined Joan Smalls and Lily Donaldson for some burgers and mac n' cheese, while a pizza-loving Devon Windsor (star of our first episode of Model Kitchen!) grabbed a cheesy pie worthy of its own runway.

"THEY HERE!!!!!" #BellaHadidSnapchat @bellahadid @joansmalls @kendalljenner @gigihadid @lilydonaldson A video posted by Bella Hadid Snapchat Updates (@bellahadidsnapchat) on Nov 30, 2016 at 5:44pm PST

"Man that's my bitch" #BellaHadidSnapchat @bellahadid @kendalljenner @gigihadid @joansmalls @lilydonaldson A video posted by Bella Hadid Snapchat Updates (@bellahadidsnapchat) on Nov 30, 2016 at 5:39pm PST

I know I don't look that happy but I'm actually dying of joy inside..... A photo posted by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Nov 30, 2016 at 4:31pm PST

If this is the reward for wearing lacy underwear in front of millions of television viewers, consider us interested. It just may not be the prettiest of sights.