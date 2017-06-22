The Victoria's Secret Models Did Some Serious Eating After the Show

© Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Joey Skladany
June 22, 2017

Every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings. In the case of Victoria's Secret angels, that bell is a restaurant call bell. 

After strutting their stuff during this year's Paris show, a slew of hungry supermodels hit up the City of Lights for some carb-heavy sustenance. And they never looked happier. 

Related: WHAT SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT MODELS CRAVE

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid joined Joan Smalls and Lily Donaldson for some burgers and mac n' cheese, while a pizza-loving Devon Windsor (star of our first episode of Model Kitchen!) grabbed a cheesy pie worthy of its own runway.  

 

"THEY HERE!!!!!" #BellaHadidSnapchat @bellahadid @joansmalls @kendalljenner @gigihadid @lilydonaldson

A video posted by Bella Hadid Snapchat Updates (@bellahadidsnapchat) on

 

"Man that's my bitch" #BellaHadidSnapchat @bellahadid @kendalljenner @gigihadid @joansmalls @lilydonaldson

A video posted by Bella Hadid Snapchat Updates (@bellahadidsnapchat) on

 

I know I don't look that happy but I'm actually dying of joy inside.....

A photo posted by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on

If this is the reward for wearing lacy underwear in front of millions of television viewers, consider us interested. It just may not be the prettiest of sights. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up