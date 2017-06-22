We Popped Bottles and Ate Pizza with Victoria's Secret Model Devon Windsor

Winning the genetic lottery has its obvious perks, but it comes with a bevy of unwelcomed criticism.

Not all models spend their nights partying, not all models work out three times a day and not all models starve themselves. And if you're Victoria's Secret model Devon Windsor, you have two well-stocked snack drawers and a killer pizza recipe to prove it.

We caught up with the blonde beauty and self-described foodie in her chic Manhattan kitchen to talk all things cooking, eating and modeling. Check out the video above and be sure to tune in to CBS for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Monday, December 5 at 10/9c.