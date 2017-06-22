A Very Beefed Up Benedict Brunch in Texas

Where: Little Red Wasp, Fort Worth, TX

What: Eggs Benedict is a classy dish but it’s also a verified hangover-annihilator, with the carb-meat-egg combo we all love at brunch. But chef Blaine Staniford at the Little Red Wasp goes one better—swapping out the traditional ham for pile of slow-braised short rib. A housemade Tillamook cheddar biscuit supports this behemoth, with two poached eggs and Hollandaise to top. Tweaking a classic dish to incorporate as much beef as possible? Sounds like Texas.

Wash it down with: You'll want something with a bite to go along with that short rib, so consider the Little Red Wasp, made with reposado tequila, red bell pepper puree, mint, lemon, and jalapeño honey.

Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

