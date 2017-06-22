The Veggie Burger You Will Actually Want To Eat

June 22, 2017

To meat lovers, the very idea of a veggie burger can seem slightly…sacrilegious. Packed with flavor, fantastic texture and healthy goodness for days, I guarantee you won't miss the meat and will wish you made enough for seconds. 

Black Bean Green Goddess Burgers

Makes 6 burgers

Green Goddess Dressing

  • 3/4 cup Greek yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon fresh squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 clove garlic, roughly chopped
  • 3/4 cup basil
  • 1/4 cup parsley
  • 1/4 cup chives
  • 1/4 cup green onions, diced

Black Bean Burgers

  • 2 x 14 1/2-ounce cans black beans, drained
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 cup red onion, finely diced
  • 1 clove of garlic, minced
  • 1/2 cup bread crumbs
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne
  • 1/4 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 tablespoon butter

To serve

  • 12 slices mozzarella cheese
  • 6 brioche buns
  • 6 leaves  butter lettuce 
  • 2 avocados, pitted and sliced
  • 1 English cucumber, sliced
  • 1 1/2 cups mixed sprouts

Dressing

In a food processor, combine all the dressing ingredients and pulse until smooth. Pour into an airtight container and refrigerate for at least 1 hour (or overnight). 

Preheat oven to 350°. 

Pour the drained black beans into a large bowl. Using a fork, mash the beans until they form a paste, leaving a few pieces for texture. Add egg, onions, garlic, breadcrumbs and spices and mix well until combined. Form into 6 equal patties, the same width as the burger buns (they will not shrink like beef patties). 

In a large frying pan, melt 1 tablespoon of butter over medium heat. Working in batches, cook the black bean patties 4-5 minutes per side, until cooked through and nicely browned. 

Place cooked burgers on a baking tray with 2 slices mozzarella cheese for each patty. Transfer to the oven and cook for 6-8 minutes, until the cheese has melted. 

While the cheese is melting, split and toast the brioche buns. 

To build, spoon 1 tablespoon of sauce onto the base of the bun and top with a few pieces of lettuce and a burger patty. Top the burger with a few slices of avocado, 4 cucumber slices, 1/4 cup sprouts and another spoonful of sauce. 

