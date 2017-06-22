The Veggie Burger You Will Actually Want To Eat

To meat lovers, the very idea of a veggie burger can seem slightly…sacrilegious. Packed with flavor, fantastic texture and healthy goodness for days, I guarantee you won't miss the meat and will wish you made enough for seconds.

Black Bean Green Goddess Burgers

Makes 6 burgers

Green Goddess Dressing

3/4 cup Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 clove garlic, roughly chopped

3/4 cup basil

1/4 cup parsley

1/4 cup chives

1/4 cup green onions, diced

Black Bean Burgers

2 x 14 1/2-ounce cans black beans, drained

1 egg

1/2 cup red onion, finely diced

1 clove of garlic, minced

1/2 cup bread crumbs

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon cayenne

1/4 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1 tablespoon butter

To serve

12 slices mozzarella cheese

6 brioche buns

6 leaves butter lettuce

2 avocados, pitted and sliced

1 English cucumber, sliced

1 1/2 cups mixed sprouts

Dressing

In a food processor, combine all the dressing ingredients and pulse until smooth. Pour into an airtight container and refrigerate for at least 1 hour (or overnight).

Preheat oven to 350°.

Pour the drained black beans into a large bowl. Using a fork, mash the beans until they form a paste, leaving a few pieces for texture. Add egg, onions, garlic, breadcrumbs and spices and mix well until combined. Form into 6 equal patties, the same width as the burger buns (they will not shrink like beef patties).

In a large frying pan, melt 1 tablespoon of butter over medium heat. Working in batches, cook the black bean patties 4-5 minutes per side, until cooked through and nicely browned.

Place cooked burgers on a baking tray with 2 slices mozzarella cheese for each patty. Transfer to the oven and cook for 6-8 minutes, until the cheese has melted.

While the cheese is melting, split and toast the brioche buns.

To build, spoon 1 tablespoon of sauce onto the base of the bun and top with a few pieces of lettuce and a burger patty. Top the burger with a few slices of avocado, 4 cucumber slices, 1/4 cup sprouts and another spoonful of sauce.

