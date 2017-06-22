The Veggie Burger You Will Actually Want To Eat

To meat lovers, the very idea of a veggie burger can seem slightly…sacrilegious. Packed with flavor, fantastic texture and healthy goodness for days, I guarantee you won't miss the meat and will wish you made enough for seconds.
Black Bean Green Goddess Burgers
Makes 6 burgers
Green Goddess Dressing
- 3/4 cup Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 1 clove garlic, roughly chopped
- 3/4 cup basil
- 1/4 cup parsley
- 1/4 cup chives
- 1/4 cup green onions, diced
Black Bean Burgers
- 2 x 14 1/2-ounce cans black beans, drained
- 1 egg
- 1/2 cup red onion, finely diced
- 1 clove of garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup bread crumbs
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne
- 1/4 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 tablespoon butter
To serve
- 12 slices mozzarella cheese
- 6 brioche buns
- 6 leaves butter lettuce
- 2 avocados, pitted and sliced
- 1 English cucumber, sliced
- 1 1/2 cups mixed sprouts
Dressing
In a food processor, combine all the dressing ingredients and pulse until smooth. Pour into an airtight container and refrigerate for at least 1 hour (or overnight).
Preheat oven to 350°.
Pour the drained black beans into a large bowl. Using a fork, mash the beans until they form a paste, leaving a few pieces for texture. Add egg, onions, garlic, breadcrumbs and spices and mix well until combined. Form into 6 equal patties, the same width as the burger buns (they will not shrink like beef patties).
In a large frying pan, melt 1 tablespoon of butter over medium heat. Working in batches, cook the black bean patties 4-5 minutes per side, until cooked through and nicely browned.
Place cooked burgers on a baking tray with 2 slices mozzarella cheese for each patty. Transfer to the oven and cook for 6-8 minutes, until the cheese has melted.
While the cheese is melting, split and toast the brioche buns.
To build, spoon 1 tablespoon of sauce onto the base of the bun and top with a few pieces of lettuce and a burger patty. Top the burger with a few slices of avocado, 4 cucumber slices, 1/4 cup sprouts and another spoonful of sauce.
Related: The Best of Stacked
Your Cold Weather Arsenal: The Poutine Cheeseburger
Lobster Breakfast Tacos That Will Change How You Brunch Forever