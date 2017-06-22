The Vegetarian Breakfast Sandwich of Our Dreams

© Brian Samuels
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: Playska, Cambridge, MA

What: Most breakfast sandwiches get their magical hangover-curing power from bacon, or ham, or something else appropriately meaty. But that doesn’t mean vegetarian breakfast sandwiches can’t be awesome, too. At Playska, a Balkan-inspired sandwich shop in Cambridge, the weekend-only Feta, Kale, & Egg is your new best friend — two eggs, kale, feta, and a killer habanero remoulade.

Wash it down with: An iced coffee from Karma Coffee should do nicely.   

