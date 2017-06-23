Playing With Produce: Vienna’s All-Vegetable Orchestra

Do you hear music while strolling through the farmer’s market? No, not the dude drumming on the the bucket or the Joni Mitchell cover artist with a guitar. The fruits and vegetables each have their own songs inside if you know what to listen for. That’s the idea behind Vienna, Austria’s Vegetable Orchestra, a group of musicians that turn salad into a symphony.

Related: THE BEST FESTIVALS FOR FOOD, MUSIC & COCKTAILS

The orchestra has been together for 18 years, and makes its music by thumping, shaking, rubbing and slapping peppers, potatoes and pumpkins. Carrots, parsnips and squash can be carved into flutes and with that you’ve got a bevy of percussion and woodwind sounds covered. What does it sound like? Pretty much the Ewok dance party music from Return of the Jedi. So you know, not bad! Audiences who attend their performances are treated to a bowl of veggie soup made from the scraps. Try bringing bisque into the philharmonic and see what happens.