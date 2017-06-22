‘Veganuary’ Encourages People to Try Going Vegan for the Month of January

Move over, Movember. A couple of British vegans want to make Veganuary the next big socially conscious monthlong event.

Matthew Glover and Jane Land, both “passionate and committed vegans,” came up with the idea for Veganuary in 2013. According to their website, they chose January because the month is known as “a time for resolutions and new beginnings.” The couple’s hope is that people will “try vegan for a month and discover a whole new world of taste and flavor.” They also “guarantee that, by the end of the January, you’ll feel fantastic!” But there are few details on how they plan to uphold that guarantee. Maybe if you still feel terrible, you get a gift certificate to Marks & Spencer?

For those looking to take the challenge, Veganuary.com is about more than just advocacy. The site provides plenty of information for those who need a little help getting the vegan thing down, including a searchable recipe page, a guide to vegan options when dining out and a database of vegan products.

Eater reports that 50 percent of those who participated in 2014, the first year of the program, said “they intended to remain vegan for good,” at least according to the group’s internal numbers.

It’s an interesting concept for people who have been looking for a way to give veganism a try—or simply need something to talk to people about for a month. Couple Veganuary with Sober February, and you can kick your 2015 off with a whole eight weeks of mind-blowing ingestion abstinence!

Related: Sorry Vegetarians, No Guinness For You

Chocolate is Good for You! Here are 6 Ways to Get More of it in Your Diet

Synthesizing A Vegan Cheese That Really Tastes Like Cheese