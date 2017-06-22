Vegans Want Walmart to Stop Selling a Livestock Trailer

Is a toy livestock trailer a harmless reflection of modern agriculture or a way of “normalizing the enslavement and murder of animals to kids”? Thanks to an ongoing Change.org petition, that question is now up for public debate.

Six days ago, a vegan activist going by the name Veganoso launched a petition entitled, “Walmart: Please stop selling toy slaughter trucks.” As of writing, over 12,000 people have signed the very succinct demand addressed to Walmart CEO C. Douglas McMillion which reads, “Please stop selling toy slaughter trucks in Walmart stores. Normalizing the enslavement and murder of animals to kids is not ok.”

The toy in question, which is only shown in a not-particularly-well-framed photo appears to be this “ERTL Big Farm 1:32 Peterbilt Model 579 Semi with Livestock Trailer,” according to Munchies. Interestingly, though the petition has obviously gotten a decent amount of traction from supporters, by far the two most highly-rated comments on the Change.org page both point out that these kinds of trailers don’t necessarily have anything to do with slaughtering animals. “These trailers are used as a transport!” writes one upset commenter. “It doesn't mean that they are going to the slaughter house.”

That’s not to say that transporting around animals in a trailer is a day at the park for them either; still, it’s not like the model truck comes with its own tiny captive bolt gun – so labeling it a “slaughter truck” might be a bit harsh.

Regardless, one thing’s for sure: How else am I supposed to transport all these cow figurines I just bought from Walmart?? Only $7.31 each on clearance!

