‘The Vatican Cookbook’ to Bring Papal Dining to the U.S.

Last year, Pope Francis enthralled American Catholics by making his first stop to the United States. But for 2016, the Catholic Church is eyeing a different demo across the Atlantic: home chefs. The Vatican Cookbook is finally coming to the U.S.

On April 5, the Pontifical Swiss Guard presents the Vatican Cookbook will finally get an American makeover. The book was originally released in 2014, penned by David Geisser, a chef and member of the Swiss Guard—essentially the Vatican’s answer to the Secret Service. However, much like the Bible, this publication wasn’t initially available in English. Where’s King James when you need him?

But in a few months, the new English translation promises to bring “500 years of classic recipes, papal tributes, and exclusive images of life an art at the Vatican” to American readers, featuring “recipes from simple to sublime, everyday staples to holiday feasts,” and highlighting “classics served at Vatican tables for centuries and the finest of modern cuisine.” The book also offers up “personal favorite dishes” of the last three popes—Pope Francis, Pope Benedict XVI and Holy Pope John Paul II—pulling recipes from their respective homelands of Argentina, Bavaria and Poland.

If you’ve always dreamed of eating like a pope, this book is for you. Though I’d assume that without the hat it just isn’t the same.

[h/t Eater]

