Use Your Rice Cooker to Make Just About Anything

This piece originally appeared on PureWow.

Pilaf, basmati, jasmine, brown: If this is the only diversity your rice cooker has known, it’s definitely time to spice things up. Here, ten foods you never knew you could make in this nifty little appliance.

OMELETS AND FRITTATAS

Forget the stirring and flipping: Just set the cooker to “steam” and pour in beaten eggs plus your favorite toppings. Fourteen minutes later, a fluffy omelet awaits.

Get the recipe.

101 COOKBOOKS



RELATED: Broccoli Frittata Recipes

STEAMED VEGETABLES

Anything from cabbage to broccoli to green beans. (Use this handy chart see how long each one cooks.)

Get the recipe.

BY DESIREE

CHOCOLATE CAKE

Set it. Forget it. Ice it. Eat it.

Get the recipe.

GINNY'S

MAC AND CHEESE

Less prep time, same amazing gooey goodness.

Get the recipe.

BUDGET BYTES

CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

Because: flu season.

Get the recipe.

THE NEW YORK TIMES

SALMON BIBIMBAP

Because: kimchi.

Get the recipe.

WHIT BITS KITCHEN

SHRIMP BIRYANI

Think of biryani as paella or jambalaya, just with a little Indian flare. It all comes together in a rice cooker in less than an hour.

Get the recipe.

MOM ADVICE

QUINOA (OR ANY GRAIN)

Quinoa and tomatoes: the fancy lady’s rice and beans.

Get the recipe.

COOKING WITH MY KID

CHILI

You know, for when you’re using your slow-cooker for other purposes.

Get the recipe.

CLEVELAND

RISOTTO

OK, so risotto is technically rice. But sue us: We love risotto.

﻿Get the recipe.

RELATED: 8 Amazing Places to Go in the Caribbean

8 Celebrities Crushing Karaoke

23 Foods You Can Make in a Muffin Tin