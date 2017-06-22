Use Your Rice Cooker to Make Just About Anything

This piece originally appeared on PureWow.
Pilaf, basmati, jasmine, brown: If this is the only diversity your rice cooker has known, it’s definitely time to spice things up. Here, ten foods you never knew you could make in this nifty little appliance.
OMELETS AND FRITTATAS
Forget the stirring and flipping: Just set the cooker to “steam” and pour in beaten eggs plus your favorite toppings. Fourteen minutes later, a fluffy omelet awaits.
STEAMED VEGETABLES
Anything from cabbage to broccoli to green beans. (Use this handy chart see how long each one cooks.)
CHOCOLATE CAKE
Set it. Forget it. Ice it. Eat it.
MAC AND CHEESE
Less prep time, same amazing gooey goodness.
CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
Because: flu season.
SALMON BIBIMBAP
Because: kimchi.
SHRIMP BIRYANI
Think of biryani as paella or jambalaya, just with a little Indian flare. It all comes together in a rice cooker in less than an hour.
QUINOA (OR ANY GRAIN)
Quinoa and tomatoes: the fancy lady’s rice and beans.
CHILI
You know, for when you’re using your slow-cooker for other purposes.
RISOTTO
OK, so risotto is technically rice. But sue us: We love risotto.
