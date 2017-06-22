Hangover Soup, Thai-Style, Will Perk You Right Up

© Peter Garritano
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: Urbanspace Vanderbilt, NYC

What: Soup for breakfast is common across much of Southeast Asia, from Vietnamese pho to Malaysian laksa. And it’s no secret that a bowl of hearty morning soup can be a terribly effective hangover cure. From the Bangkok B.A.R stall at the new food hall at New York’s Urbanspace Vanderbilt, the “Hangover Noodle Soup” will fill you up with a bowl of rice noodles in a spicy broth with lime, chili, and herbs — plus chicken and fried pork belly, for that all-important “fried pork” component of a hangover meal.

Wash it down with: Fresh coconut water from a young Thai coconut — not hair-of-the-dog, but the best hangover hydration you’ll ever find.  

