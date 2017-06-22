The Ultimate Summer Treat: Edible Ice Cream Bowls Made Out of Sprinkles

Your ice cream experience doesn't have to end at the bowl anymore. Blogger Amy Christie, of This Heart Is Mine, has given us the solution we never knew we needed—edible rainbow sprinkle bowls. Perfect for holding your ice cream, cake, cookies, M&Ms, or whatever else you might dream up, these bowls make the perfectly sweet addition to any party. Or, let's be real, for eating ice cream alone while watching Netflix.

All you need is a balloon (yes, that’s right), almond bark, a glass bowl, a pot, wax paper, and, obviously, sprinkles. You simply melt the almond bark, dip the balloon into the sugary liquid and then quickly cover with sprinkles. Once cooled, you deflate the balloon and there you have it - a sprinkles bowl. Totally ingenious.

For the full set of instructions, head to This Heart Is Mine.

