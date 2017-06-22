The Ultimate Boozy Brooklyn Ice Cream

Grab your semi-ironic fedora and hop on your crazy bike with one giant wheel and two small wheels because, hipsters, we have your ultimate dessert. OddFellows Ice Cream Co. and New York Distilling Company—two Williamsburg, Brooklyn artisanal institutions—have partnered together to create a boozy new ice cream. Available today (and while supplies last) for only for $5 a scoop at OddFellows, Mister Katz’s Rock & Rye ice cream is infused with the nearby distillery’s Rock & Rye (a mix of rye whiskey, rock candy sugar, sour cherries, cinnamon and orange peel) and studded with the same cherries used to infuse the spirit. That’s our kind of recycling.

