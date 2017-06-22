The Ultimate Bacon Benedict

Courtesy of Woodshed Smokehouse
Carey Jones
June 22, 2017

Where: Woodshed Smokehouse, Fort Worth, TX

What: Okay, every brunch menu has bacon. But you have to trust that when chef Tim Love, a master of all things meat, smokes his own bacon something special will happen. Love’s porky handiwork is the staple of his Smoked Bacon Benedict, served on a classic Thomas’s English muffin, with a red pepper hollandaise and crispy ‘taters on the side.

Wash it down with: The classiest Tequila Sunrise you’ve ever had, with Blanco Herradura tequila, fresh orange juice, grenadine and a little soda. 

