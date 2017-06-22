This Two Minute Chocolate Cake Will Cure All of Your Sugar Cravings

I am SO sorry for sharing this recipe with you. Big mistake. Because now you know you will always be two minutes away from warm chocolate cake. And that is a one way ticket to sweatpants town, at least for me. Add any other flavors you like to make it your own, and definitely add a scoop of something on top to make it epic.
Two Minute Chocolate Cake
Ingredients
- 1 egg
- 3 tablespoon milk
- 3 tablespoon browned butter
- 3 tablespoon flour
- 1 pinch kosher salt
- 2 tablespoon sugar
- 2 tablespoon brown sugar
- 2 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
- 3 tablespoon mini semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 small splash vanilla extract or rum
Add the wet ingredients to a medium microwave safe coffee mug and mix well. Add the dry ingredients and mix thoroughly. Add the chocolate chips and vanilla extract, mix again.
Put your mug in a 1000-watt microwave for 2 minutes.
Allow to cool and, if desired, tip out onto a plate. Add a big scoop of ice cream or whipped cream to really do it right.
For more from food enthusiast and cookbook author Claire Thomas go to The Kitchy Kitchen.