This Two Minute Chocolate Cake Will Cure All of Your Sugar Cravings

© Claire Thomas, The Kitchy Kitchen
The Kitchy Kitchen
June 22, 2017

I am SO sorry for sharing this recipe with you. Big mistake. Because now you know you will always be two minutes away from warm chocolate cake. And that is a one way ticket to sweatpants town, at least for me. Add any other flavors you like to make it your own, and definitely add a scoop of something on top to make it epic.

Two Minute Chocolate Cake

Ingredients

  • 1 egg
  • 3 tablespoon milk
  • 3 tablespoon browned butter
  • 3 tablespoon flour
  • 1 pinch kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoon sugar
  • 2 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 3 tablespoon mini semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 1 small splash vanilla extract or rum

Add the wet ingredients to a medium microwave safe coffee mug and mix well. Add the dry ingredients and mix thoroughly. Add the chocolate chips and vanilla extract, mix again.

Put your mug in a 1000-watt microwave for 2 minutes.

Allow to cool and, if desired, tip out onto a plate. Add a big scoop of ice cream or whipped cream to really do it right.

For more from food enthusiast and cookbook author Claire Thomas go to The Kitchy Kitchen.

