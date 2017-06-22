This Two Minute Chocolate Cake Will Cure All of Your Sugar Cravings

I am SO sorry for sharing this recipe with you. Big mistake. Because now you know you will always be two minutes away from warm chocolate cake. And that is a one way ticket to sweatpants town, at least for me. Add any other flavors you like to make it your own, and definitely add a scoop of something on top to make it epic.

Two Minute Chocolate Cake

Ingredients

1 egg

3 tablespoon milk

3 tablespoon browned butter

3 tablespoon flour

1 pinch kosher salt

2 tablespoon sugar

2 tablespoon brown sugar

2 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder

3 tablespoon mini semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 small splash vanilla extract or rum

Add the wet ingredients to a medium microwave safe coffee mug and mix well. Add the dry ingredients and mix thoroughly. Add the chocolate chips and vanilla extract, mix again.

Put your mug in a 1000-watt microwave for 2 minutes.

Allow to cool and, if desired, tip out onto a plate. Add a big scoop of ice cream or whipped cream to really do it right.

For more from food enthusiast and cookbook author Claire Thomas go to The Kitchy Kitchen.