Turn Up The Heat on Your Fried Fish Sandwich This Summer

There are few things that taste like summer more than classic beer battered fish. It smells like the sea and tastes like heaven. But sometimes a classic needs a little kick. That's where the savory and spicy Korean condiment Gochujang comes in to play. Spike your coleslaw with a hit of this sauce and your beer-battered fish sandwich goes to a whole new level.

Beer Battered Fish Sandwich with a Spicy Gochujang Slaw

Makes 6

Fish

1 1/2 lbs boneless cod or haddock fillets

1 1/2 cups flour

1 1/2 cups dark beer (preferably stout)

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon cayenne

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

Canola oil, for frying

Slaw

2 cups green cabbage, finely sliced

1 large carrot (about 1 cup), grated

1/2 red pepper, julienned

1/2 cup red onion, finely sliced

1 red chili, diced

3/4 cup mayo

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon Gochujang hot sauce

1 teaspoon maple syrup

2 teaspoons cider vinegar

6 9-inch sub rolls

2/3 cup mayo

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon Gochujang

In a small bowl, combine mayo, lemon juice, hot sauce, maple syrup, and vinegar, and stir together. In a large bowl, combine all of the coleslaw vegetables and sauce, and mix well. Cover with plastic wrap and place in the fridge.

Next make the spicy mayo. In a small bowl, stir together mayo, lemon juice, and Gochujang, and place in the fridge.

Fill a dutch oven (or large heavy bottomed pot) with 3 inches of canola oil, no higher than 1/2 of the pot, and heat to 350 degrees.

Add flour, baking powder, salt, and cayenne to a large bowl. Slowly whisk the beer into flour until well combined and smooth. Working in batches, dip fish fillets in the batter getting them completely coated, and carefully drop them in the hot oil. Cook for 6 - 7 minutes, turning half way through, until golden brown.

Remove the cooked fillets from the oil and drain any excess grease on kitchen paper.

Slice open sub rolls, and build by spreading on 2 tablespoons of mayo, a nice portion of fish fillets, and 1/2 cup of slaw.

