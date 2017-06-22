A Tried-and-True Italian Hangover Cure

Farrah Shaikh
June 22, 2017

Where: Alfredo 100, NYC

What: The sister restaurant of Alfredo in Rome—owned by the actual creator of fettuccine Alfredo and celebrating its 101st birthday this year—Alfredo 100 brings some of that old-school Italian influence to Manhattan with their Italian brunch. The star of the show: a crunchy on the outside and creamy on the inside potato tart topped with caramelized onions, a poached egg and roasted tomato hollandaise. And just to add a touch more indulgence to your plate, the tart is finished with a crispy pinwheel of pancetta. Bacon, eggs, potatoes and caramelized onions: hangover destroyed.  

Wash it down with: Stick with the savory for the ultimate cure and try the Maria La Sanuinaria, a traditional Bloody Mary garnished with olives, crudités and a pancetta straw. Yes, Italian bacon in your drink. Salute!

