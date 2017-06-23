This Transforming ‘Optimus Prime’ Cake Is the Best Birthday Present

If you’re looking for proof that your father could have loved you more as a kid, then here’s your daily dose of sad reality. Awesome dad Russell Munro took his six-year-old son’s love of Transformers and transformed it into a birthday cake that automatically morphs from common truck into Autobot leader, Optimus Prime.

Munro has yet to give away many of the details behind his creation outside of an extremely short, behind-the-scenes type clip that shows off the “animated cake platform” sans cake. But for those competitive parents looking to prove they’re equally as crafty, he promises he’ll give detailed information about how it works on his blog and probably “give the STL files away” – hinting at the fact that the design was 3D printed. So the first gift you may need to buy your kid for his next birthday is a 3D printer for yourself.

More importantly, however, Munro said on YouTube that, yes, the young partygoers “can and did” eat the cake. It’s probably the only way the absolute annihilation of Optimus Prime could put a smile on kids’ faces.

