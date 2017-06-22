Trader Joe’s Applesauce Recalled for Containing Glass

Another day, another recall. On the heels of a massive cheese recall and a knife recall this month, Trader Joe’s has announced that it is recalling three of the store’s own branded applesauce varieties due to a potential glass hazard.

According to a press release from Trader Joe’s, 24 ounce jars of unsweetened applesauce from the First Crush, Organic and All Natural lines are affected and could contain broken glass. The applesauce is actually supplied by Manzana Products Company, which notified the Food and Drug Adminstration of the contamination threat on Saturday.

Customers who have purchased TJ’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce and Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce in any location, and All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce in 13 states (listed below) are urged to discard or return any remaining or unopened product to stores, where refunds will be provided. All affected jars of the product have been removed from store shelves and destroyed, according to the release.

Potentially hazardous jars can be identified by UPC barcode number and “Best Before” dates printed on the lid. Codes and dates for the recalled products are as follows:

Product Name Locations UPC Code Best Before Date Trader Joe's First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce All Locations 00015905 ALL CODES

Through AUG 08, 2018 Trader Joe's Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce All Locations 00194877 ALL CODES

Through OCT 06, 2018 Trader Joe's All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce AZ, AL, CA, CO, ID, LA, NM, NV, OK, OR, TX, UT, WA 00014359 ALL CODES

Through DEC 16, 2018

This is where to find the “Best Before” date on the product:

Trader Joe’s products were also the subject of two recalls within the same week in May of last year, when frozen vegetables and sunflower seeds were possibly contaminated with Listeria.

Finding out a product has been recalled for safety reasons can be nerve-racking, but don’t panic! Here are a few steps you should take when the news breaks.

Customers with any questions or concerns about this applesauce recall may call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time] or send an email or contact Manzana Products Co., Inc. at (707) 823- 5313, Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Pacific Time.