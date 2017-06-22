This Town Has Smelled Like Sweet Potatoes for 3 Weeks

It’s been nearly three weeks since Thanksgiving, but one North Carolina town still can’t seem to shake the smell of sweet potatoes. These aren’t holiday leftovers, though. Instead, the scent comes from a silo full of the holiday staple that has been burning since at least November 27.

The fire, which was reported the day after Thanksgiving at Natural Blend Vegetable Dehydration in Farmville, North Carolina, was active as of last night according to Central NC – despite the fact that firefighters have now pumped hundreds of gallons of water directly into the burnt out silo and used more than 26 million gallons of water overall trying to extinguish the flames. “We definitely have it more under control than we ever have with being able to get water into the tank itself and flowing on the product,” said Tommy Brady, the Farmville Fire Department ‘s assistant fire chief.

The product in question is dehydrated sweet potatoes, used primarily in pet food. But even though these tubers are intended for pets, the smoke that’s been filling the air has a familiar scent. "It just smelled like some burnt pie,” said Jamar Wilkes who lives near the silo. “It wasn't unbearable, but it wasn't the greatest smell in the world.”

Officials say the fire isn’t a health risk, but residents have complained about the smoke. Maybe we could call in Patti LaBelle to solve this problem?

