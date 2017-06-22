Touchdown! Sweet Snacks for Your Super Bowl Party

This piece originally appeared on InStyle.com.

It’s almost Super Bowl Sunday: Game on!

In case you need help getting your super spread ready for the big game, we found sweet treats you’ll love no matter which team you’re rooting for. From adorable bite-sized cupcakes (in both Patriots red, white, and blue and Seahawks blue and bright green) to a Gronk-sized, football-shaped candy bar that serves six, these yummy treats are totally worth an excessive celebration penalty.

1. Baked by Melissa Cupcakes, $20 for 25 mini cupcakes

Decked out in full team colors, these adorable, bite-sized cupcakes are the tastiest way to get into the Super Bowl spirit.

2. Dana's Bakery Macarons, $30 for 12

Here's a new take on traditional beer-and-pretzels Super Bowl staples: macarons! It doesn't matter if they're rooting for the Seahawks or the Patriots, with chocolate stout and white chocolate pretzel flavors mixed in every box, your guests will be eager to nosh on both types of macarons.

The Rocky Road Football is definitely cause for excessive touchdown celebration! The handmade monster serves six and is filled with creamy milk chocolate, honey marshmallow, and English walnuts.

4. Gridiron Cookies, $36 for 12

Almost too beautiful to eat, Rollin' in Dough's set of gridiron sugar cookies will definitely earn you an MVPH (that's "Most Valuable Party Host!").

5. NFL M&M's, $11 for 7 oz.

Is there a sweeter way to show your team spirit than a handful of M&Ms? We don't think so! For the Super Bowl, definitely nab these Seahawks and Patriots versions but you can get M&Ms featuring any of the NFL teams. There's always next year, Browns fans!



For more sweet treats for Super Bowl go to InStyle.com.

