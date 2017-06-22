Tom Colicchio Used to Cook Without a Shirt During His First Kitchen Job

“Sometimes shoes, never a shirt.” That was Top Chef judge, food activist and grilled cheese maker extraordinaire Tom Colicchio’s uniform for the first cooking job he ever had. On a soon-to-be-released episode of Michael Ian Black’s excellent new podcast How to Be Amazing Chef Colicchio discusses his not-so-formal attire as well as his great work fighting hunger in America and why recipes are worthless.

The episode comes out on Monday but is available for preorder from Audible.com and will be released as a free podcast from PRX in a few months.

The whole episode is definitely worth a listen, as is anything with Michael Ian Black, but we’ve got an exclusive clip to whet your appetite. Listen to it here.