Tom Brady’s Secret to Success? Obviously Avocado Ice Cream

The Patriots quarterback has a lot going for him right now. He’s playing in something called the Super Bowl on Sunday, he’s married to arguably the most beautiful women in the world and at 37-years-old (which is like 104 in football years) he hasn’t shown many signs of slowing down. A lot of that can probably be attributed to his slightly insane diet and workout regimen. In an extended profile in the New York Times this week, Brady’s personal fitness guru Alex Guerrero revealed a bit more about the eating habits of the three-time Super Bowl champion.

Writer Mark Leibovich asked Guerrero if Brady is ever allowed to eat cheeseburgers: “'Yes, we have treats,' he said. 'We make them.' Like what? 'Usually raw desserts, like raw macaroons.' Ice cream made from avocado is another favorite, Guerrero said."

Guerrero seems to be skirting the question. What about the cheeseburgers? We’ve clearly got a burger-gate level scandal on our hands here. At least we’re glad to know that avocado ice cream makes the cut for an NFL MVP.

If you think the only thing separating you from an NFL career and a supermodel wife is some avocado desserts try out some of these recipes.

On the other hand if you want to eat some cheeseburgers like Tom Brady clearly does not, try these.

Related: 7 Shocking Food Stats for Super Bowl Sunday

8 Ways to Make this Your Best Super Bowl Party Yet

Touchdown! Sweet Snacks for Your Super Bowl Party